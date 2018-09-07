Petrol Prices Continue To Rise, Govt Not Keen on Excise Duty Cut

Fuel prices in India continued to rise for the 11th consecutive day on Thursday, with petrol and diesel prices in the National Capital touching Rs 79.51 and Rs 71.55 respectively.

In Mumbai, however, petrol continued to rise towards the Rs 87-mark, with early prices showing Rs 86.91 per litre. Similarly, diesel was priced at Rs 75.96.

Amid rising prices, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday remained non-committal on cutting excise duty to cushion spiralling petrol and diesel prices, which touched an all-time high, saying international oil prices are volatile and have not shown any linear movement.