Photograph Movie: Nawazuddin, Sanya's Understated Love Story, Cut to Cut Movie Review

Mar 16, 2019 07:03 PM IST India India Share

Ritesh Batra's Photograph plays out slowly, letting the viewer to immerse in the unspoken connection between Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Miloni (Sanya Malhotra). It’s one of those films which can be interpreted in many ways. Those who prefer thematically easy-going films might end up being let down. But for those who like thought-provoking and unconventional cinema might like the movie. Watch the full review.