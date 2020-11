Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig, Amitabh Bachchan Mourn The Demise of Sean Connery

Nov 01, 2020 07:38 PM IST India India Share

Connery’s family spokesperson Nancy Seltzer confirmed that he died ‘peacefully in his sleep’ at his Bahamas residence. First actor to play James Bond, Connery was hailed by legions of fans as the best and the definitive British agent 007. Born on August 25, 1930, Connery took up odd jobs as a coffin polisher, milkman and lifeguard before he got noticed for his rugged look.