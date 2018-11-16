Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy

November 16, 2018, 11:46 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

Journalist-turned-director Vinod Kapri’s first outing, Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho (2016), gave us a glimpse into his creative world that was heavily influenced by the then political scenario. It was a satire with rural touch. All this happens within five minutes into the film whose impressive opening credit raises your curiosity. Now, Pihu is all alone in the house that has a running tap, an unprotected balcony and a faulty ironing device. This is a recipe for disaster even for adults. You can hope for outside help but that doesn’t seem possible as Kapri eliminates all possibilities one by one.