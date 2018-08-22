Video Wall

Pilgrims in Mina perform 'stoning of the devil' on Eid al-Adha festival

Muslim pilgrims prayed for unity as they carried out the final hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia

First published: August 22, 2018, 5:57 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Muslim pilgrims prayed for unity as they carried out the final hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia.Many converged on Mina and threw pebbles at a stone column representing the devil
Final days of hajj coincide with the Eid al-Adha, when Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute meat to the poor
