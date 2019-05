PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"

While addressing the newly-elected lawmakers of NDA in the iconic central hall of parliament on Saturday, PM Modi stressed upon the virtue of public service and advised MPs to shun VIP culture. Prime Minister also underlined the need to take minorities along and the balance between regional and national aspirations. Here are some of the key highlights of his speech after winning a landslide victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.