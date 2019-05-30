Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi's Oath Ceremony: Here's Everything You Need to Know

May 30, 2019 06:40 PM IST India India
Exactly one week after securing a landslide victory Narendra Modi is all set to be sworn-in as PM for the second term. President Ramnath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers. The mega event will be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt which is also the venue where PM Modi took oath in 2014. The ceremony will be attended by 8000 guests which makes it the biggest-ever event held in the historic place. The guest list includes leaders from BIMSTEC nations.

