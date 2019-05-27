Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"

May 27, 2019 06:14 PM IST India India
Chemistry has triumphed over poll arithmetic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday, profusely thanking Varanasi voters for electing him by a huge margin in the Lok Sabha elections. "Political analysts will have to accept that beyond poll arithmetic there is a chemistry," he told party workers on his first visit to his constituency after his resounding victory which was by a higher margin this time. The prime minister said he was also grateful to his opponents who fought against him. At the same time he lamented there was a sense of political untouchability, adding BJP workers were being killed for their ideology in West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala.

