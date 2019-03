Political Shades of Holi 2019

​This year Holi comes at a time when India is at the cusp of beginning the world's largest democratic exercise - the Lok Sabha elections which are due by April. And as the political colours fly and take shape, CNN-News18 wishes you a very happy holi and reminds you to celebrate not just this but also the grand festival of voting for our elected representatives.