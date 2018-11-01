Video Wall

Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators

Ten areas in Delhi recorded "severe" air quality while 23 areas recorded "very poor" air quality.

First published: November 1, 2018, 11:41 AM IST | Updated: 15 hours ago
As emergency measures to check pollution come into force from Thursday in Delhi-NCR, state pollution control bodies have been directed to initiate criminal prosecution against violators, while the Delhi government said it was fully prepared to implement odd-even scheme to regulate private vehicles when needed.
