Powerful Hurricane Michael Tears Apart Florida Towns, 7 Dead

Extremely powerful Hurricane Michael crashed into Florida's northwestern Panhandle coast on Wednesday.

First published: October 12, 2018, 2:30 PM IST | Updated: 8 hours ago
Extremely powerful Hurricane Michael crashed into Florida's northwestern Panhandle coast on Wednesday, Florida officials said Michael was the most powerful storm to hit the state's northern Panhandle area in more than a century, flooding towns and ripping up trees with 155 mile per hour (249 kph) winds.
