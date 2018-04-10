Video Wall

Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems

When Pradeep Narwal joined student politics in JNU, he joined the ABVP. However events unfolded that took him to his present designation of a left-leaning Dalit rights activist and Convener of the Bhim Army Defence Committee. What prompted the change? He explains in this episode of Uncommon People Common Problems.​

News18.com

First published: April 10, 2018, 8:30 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
