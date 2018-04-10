Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems

When Pradeep Narwal joined student politics in JNU, he joined the ABVP. However events unfolded that took him to his present designation of a left-leaning Dalit rights activist and Convener of the Bhim Army Defence Committee. What prompted the change? He explains in this episode of Uncommon People Common Problems.​