Premier Badminton League Auction | Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin Win Big Deals

The fourth season of the PBL will begin in Mumbai on December 22 while the final will be held in Bengaluru on January 13, 2019.

First published: October 9, 2018, 3:36 PM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and world champion Carolina Marin were the expected top buys at the Premier Badminton League (PBL) season four auction, fetching the maximum price of Rs 80 lakh. Interestingly, doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy turned the highest paid non-Icon Indian player with Rs 52 lakh. The fourth season of the PBL will begin in Mumbai on December 22 while the final will be held in Bengaluru on January 13, 2019.

