Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut

India’s latest batting sensation, Prithvi Shaw couldn’t have asked for a better start to his Test career. Playing in his debut Test against the West Indies in Rajkot on Thursday, the 18-year-old notched a near-perfect ton, getting to the landmark in 99 balls.

This brilliant effort meant that Shaw became 15th Indian batsman to score a hundred on debut, and the latest after fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma. Overall he is the 105th player to achieve the feat in Test cricket