Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan

Jan 28, 2019

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office in Lucknow, also known as Nehru Bhawan, is being revamped as the Party prepares for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. The new entrant in politics, AICC General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi will be monitoring the poll preparation from UPCC Lucknow office along with other senior congress leaders. Interestingly, Priyanka has been allotted the same room at UPCC Lucknow office, from where her Grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to operate.