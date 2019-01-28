English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan

Jan 28, 2019 05:32 PM IST India India
Share

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office in Lucknow, also known as Nehru Bhawan, is being revamped as the Party prepares for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. The new entrant in politics, AICC General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi will be monitoring the poll preparation from UPCC Lucknow office along with other senior congress leaders. Interestingly, Priyanka has been allotted the same room at UPCC Lucknow office, from where her Grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to operate.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram