Priyanka Gandhi's Political Entry Ends Years Of Speculation About Her Future

Jan 23, 2019 07:03 PM IST India India Share

The formal entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sister of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, into politics has finally ended years of speculation about her future. The party has tasked her with the role of general secretary of the AICC in eastern UP, which puts her in direct contest with BJP’s star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi whose constituency of Varanasi is part of the region. Though Priyanka is known to have assisted her mother and brother during their campaigns in Rae Barielli and Amethi in the past, her formal entry just months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls is likely to galvanise the party cadre in the Hindi heartland state which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the largest of any state in the country.