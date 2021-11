Probe Into Sub Crash Or China’s Underwater Nuke Tests? Why US Flew Spy Planes Over South China Sea

US special purpose aircraft may have reportedly been seen over South China Sea region. A Beijing-based think tank cited satellite images to report five American reconnaissance planes operating in the area over the weekend. A maritime think tank in Beijing said it is rare for the WC-135 to come to the South China Sea region.

