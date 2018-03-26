Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained

Protests broke out in Barcelona on March 25, 2018 after Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany. Clashes between protesters and police in Catalonia left at least 89 people injured. Puigdemont was en route to Belgium from Finland and was detained after crossing the border from Denmark. The arrest was made following a tipoff from Spain’s intelligence agency to German federal police’s Sirene bureau. Puigdemont has lived in self-imposed exile in Belgium since October of last year. He could face up to 25 years in prison in Spain if convicted of charges of rebellion and sedition for organising the referendum for Catalonia.



