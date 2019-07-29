Protests In Hong Kong, Russia & Romania: Everything You Wanted To Know

Over the weekend, Hong Kong, Romania & Russia saw several demonstrations that started over domestic issues. In Hong Kong, protesters clashed with cops and called for full democracy and autonomy. Hong Kong police fired tear gas at demonstrators rallying in the northern district of Yuen Long on Saturday. Tension mounted following recent assault on pro-democracy protesters by masked men at Yuen Long train station. In Romania, anti-domestic violence protesters assembled outside Romania's ministry of internal affairs building on Sunday. Protesters stood in memory of two girls murdered and against the inaction of authorities. In Russia, the police cracked down hard on demonstrators on Saturday. Besides beating, the police reportedly detained nearly 1400 people. People protested against exclusion of opposition candidates from the ballot for upcoming Moscow council elections.