PSLV-C49 Carrying Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01 & 9 Other Satellites Lifts Off from Sriharikota

Nov 07, 2020 10:27 PM IST

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched the 51st mission of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). PSLV-C49 carrying its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 & nine customer satellites lifted off from SDDC in Sriharikota. These customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).