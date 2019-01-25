#PUBG Vs Xiaomi's Survival Game: The Big Battle on Your Mobile

Jan 25, 2019 07:31 AM IST India India Share

Xiaomi has launched its own Battle Royale game called Survival Game. But is it good enough to take on PUBG Mobile and Fortnite? We give you a lowdown on the game. Like PUBG, this is also a Battlefield-based game, where gamers have to stay alive till killing each other. The company says that this game has been made for the Indian market, which is the second largest smartphone market after China. In this game, every match starts with the parachute after the player is dropped on the map area and the players here battle for each other. The winner is the only survivor to the last. The game is a smoother, but it seems to be a copy of PUBG, which has many flaws.