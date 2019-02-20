Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?

After the attack on the CRPF convoy near Pulwama in Kashmir claimed the lives of over 40 jawans, the nation simmers with pain and anger. While the entire country has mourned for the loss of lives, Kashmiri students living outside the valley have faced the backlash. Facing threats of violence and intimidation, certain private universities have come out with a notification that they won't admit the Kashmiri students. Kashmiri students residing in Dehradun had to approach the police and seek help when mobs gathered around the hostel.​