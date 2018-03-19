Video Wall

Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit

Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win

First published: March 19, 2018, 9:35 PM IST | Updated: 16 mins ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his rule over the world's largest country for another six years at a time when his ties with the West are on a hostile trajectory. Putin's victory will take his political dominance of Russia to nearly a quarter of a century, until 2024.
