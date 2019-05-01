Take the pledge to vote

Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society

May 01, 2019 09:54 AM IST India India
Twenty-two-year-old Racheal Javed is one of a growing number of women in Karachi that now go about their daily lives without relying on a male family member to accompany them. Javed works as a manager at a daycare centre and commutes daily into town from the Karachi suburb where she lives with her family. Not only does she make the journey alone - she goes by motorbike. "One of the benefits is that we are not dependent on anyone anymore. We can carry out our own chores. I don't have to rely on my brother or daddy for going out," she says.

