Rahul Gandhi Condemns Yogi Over Hathras Case, Says Dalits Not Considered To Be Human

Oct 11, 2020 09:59 PM IST

Hathras death case that had triggered nationwide outrage has been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). After UP govt, police were slammed for their handling of the case Yogi Adityanath recommended a probe by CBI last week. Central agency's Ghaziabad branch has re-registered FIRs which were earlier filed by the UP police. Meanwhile Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed Adityanath for not considering Muslims & Dalits as humans.



#Hathras #CBI