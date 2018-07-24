Video Wall

Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a mere political stunt and he does not approve of such acts. Throwing a challenge, Yogi dared Rahul Gandhi to try and hug him.

First published: July 24, 2018, 5:16 PM IST | Updated: 46 mins ago
