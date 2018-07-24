Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a mere political stunt and he does not approve of such acts. Throwing a challenge, Yogi dared Rahul Gandhi to try and hug him.
Is Jahnvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
PM Modi and Amit Shah Can't Afford To Lose Power: Rahul Gandhi
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
What Causes Football Riots: 2 Dead in France after FIFA WC Win
Nigeria Overtakes India to Become Country with Highest Number of Poor
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Give in to Your Monsoon Cravings With Three Different Pakoda Dishes
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session