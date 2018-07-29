Video Wall

Rajeev Masand Interviews ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ Star Rebecca Ferguson

In this interview with Rajeev Masand, Rebecca Ferguson talks about reprising her Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation role as MI6 agent Ilsa in Mission Impossible: Fallout.

First published: July 29, 2018, 2:38 PM IST | Updated: 18 mins ago
In this interview with Rajeev Masand, Rebecca Ferguson talks about reprising her Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation role as MI6 agent Ilsa in Mission Impossible: Fallout. The actress reveals what it's like to watch Tom Cruise perform those life-threatening stunts, and explains why she believes strength is an overrated virtue.
