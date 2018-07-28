Video Wall

Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout

In this interview with Rajeev Masand recorded in Paris, Tom Cruise - star of Mission Impossible: Fallout

First published: July 28, 2018, 1:52 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
In this interview with Rajeev Masand recorded in Paris, Tom Cruise - star of Mission Impossible: Fallout - explains why he loves raising the stakes when it comes to action, reveals what went through his mind as he shattered his ankle in a stunt gone wrong, and what it'll take for him to shoot his next film in India.
