Rajya Sabha Passes Triple Talaq Bill

Jul 31, 2019 03:29 PM IST India

Triple Talaq Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour & 84 against it in the final division. In the division on referring the Bill to the Select Committee, the govt got 100 votes while 84 voted against it. Law criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims. Breaking of law will result in a jail term of three years for the husband.

Minutes after Rajya Sabha approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saying that an archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history. Watch our video to know what people have to say about the bill.