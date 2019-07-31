Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Rajya Sabha Passes Triple Talaq Bill

Jul 31, 2019 03:29 PM IST India India
Share

Triple Talaq Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour & 84 against it in the final division. In the division on referring the Bill to the Select Committee, the govt got 100 votes while 84 voted against it. Law criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims. Breaking of law will result in a jail term of three years for the husband.
Minutes after Rajya Sabha approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saying that an archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history. Watch our video to know what people have to say about the bill.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram