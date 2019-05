Ramadan 2019: These Volunteers Are Ensuring That Everyone Gets to Eat an Iftaar Meal

Muslims across the world are observing the holy month of Ramadan. It’s the month when Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk. The fast is broken with a meal called Iftaar, but not everyone can afford a good meal and that why ordinary people rise to occasion and demonstrate the real spirit of Ramadan which is to give and serve the needy.​ This story is about volunteers who are selflessly serving the needy and ensuring that everyone eats a hearty meal for Iftaar.