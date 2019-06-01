Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Rare Colour Footage Brings World War 2 Memories Alive

Jun 01, 2019 07:14 PM IST India India
Share

George Stevens, the American film director, and cinematographer was assigned by General Dwight Eisenhower to head up the combat motion-picture coverage unit during World War II, covering the war in black-and-white 35-millimeter film for newsreels and military archives.
But while documenting the Allied forces' advance towards Berlin, he took with him a 16-millimeter camera and boxes of Kodachrome film on which he would shoot a personal visual diary of the war.
The images captured with his personal 16-millimeter camera would provide a collection that remains the main historical record of World War ll in color film.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram