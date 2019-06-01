Rare Colour Footage Brings World War 2 Memories Alive

George Stevens, the American film director, and cinematographer was assigned by General Dwight Eisenhower to head up the combat motion-picture coverage unit during World War II, covering the war in black-and-white 35-millimeter film for newsreels and military archives.

But while documenting the Allied forces' advance towards Berlin, he took with him a 16-millimeter camera and boxes of Kodachrome film on which he would shoot a personal visual diary of the war.

The images captured with his personal 16-millimeter camera would provide a collection that remains the main historical record of World War ll in color film.