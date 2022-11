Red Sea International Film Festival 2022: What To Expect From Saudi’s Film Festival

Red Sea International Film Festival is back with its second edition. The 10-day long festival will bring together filmmakers, cinema lovers & experts to celebrate the best from international and regional talent in the world of filmmaking. Watch to know what to expect!

