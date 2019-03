Reel Movie Awards 2019: It’s a Tough Fight

Mar 18, 2019 08:51 PM IST India India Share

The second edition of News 18 Reel Movie Awards will be held on March 26. While actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Varun Dhawan will lock horns for the Best Actor (Male) category, films such as Tumbbad, Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun will weigh each other in the Best Film category. Similarly, the Best Actor-Female category will see the likes of Alia Bhatt, Tabu, Neena Gupta, Taapsee Pannu and Manisha Koirala jostling for the top spot.