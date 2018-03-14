Video Wall

Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76

First published: March 14, 2018, 5:55 PM IST | Updated: 59 mins ago
Renowned British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76. He died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of Wednesday. Hawking discovered that black holes leak energy and fade to nothing. This concept was called 'Hawking radiation'. He worked out that space and time have a beginning in the Big Bang and an end in black holes. His book A Brief History of Time is regarded as one of the seminal consumer-books on theoretical physics
