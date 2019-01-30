Rescue Workers Trek For 25 Miles To Save A Hindu Monk Meditating In Kedarnath

Rescue workers in north India trekked for nearly 25 miles to save a Hindu monk, who was trapped in snow, while meditating in isolation in the mountains on Saturday (January 26). The monk, Swami Paraswanand, 45, had been meditating all alone in Kedarnath, one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimage centres, in the Himalayas at Uttarkhand state. All the residents of Kedarnath, located at a height of 11,800 feet, vacate the town in the winter months due to harsh weather. But Swami Paraswanand stayed back to meditate in isolation. As the town of Kedarnath received record snow and plunged into sub-zero temperatures his health deteriorated.

