Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive

For the first time in last 15 years, Honda is offering many India specific elements in the new CR-V. It now gets 7 seats to confront full grown SUVs like the Ford Endeavor and Toyota Fortuner and also has a diesel engine for the first time in India. It also gets a plush cabin and premium exterior design. We recently drove the SUV in Jaipur and here’s what we think about the vehicle in our Honda CR-V Test Drive Review!