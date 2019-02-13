Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT

It has been three months since the Datsun redi-GO 1.0-litre AMT joined our long-term test fleet and, like we promised, we have used the hatchback as it mostly would be used by its owners – putting it to grind every single day by using it as a daily runabout car. After three months, the car has run a total of 3931 kilometres – most of which has been clocked during city driving conditions. If you get down to calculate, that comes out to be a daily average running of 43.6 kilometres per day. The commute comprised of dense traffic conditions, open toll roads, bad patches of tarmac and pretty much everything in between.​