Video Wall

Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece

Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece

Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2

Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 Review in India – Price, Sound, Specifications, Features, Test Ride and more.

News18.com

First published: June 29, 2018, 9:30 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 Review in India – Price, Sound, Specifications, Features, Test Ride and more...
.
.
The Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 is a tweaked version of the Ducati Scrambler Icon and comes with an updated fuel tank design which was made by Roland Sands Design, design updates and a new handlebar. But is there more to this motorcycle than what meets the eye? We find out in this review.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More