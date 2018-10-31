Video Wall

Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback

First published: October 31, 2018, 6:16 PM IST | Updated: 7 hours ago
2018 All-New Hyundai Santro Test Drive Review India. The Sunshine car is back. Hyundai has finally launched the new Santro hatchback after 4 years of closing its production in the compact family hatchback segment to compete against the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Tiago. Here's our test drive review.
