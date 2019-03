Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride

We went to the Buddh International Circuit to test out the latest Yamaha motorcycle which is the Yamaha MT-15. Now this one is pretty similar to the Yamaha R15 but it approaches things a little bit differently. But if the R15 is anything to go by, the MT15 should be an exciting motorcycle to ride. So how did it fare? We find out in this review.