RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar

News18.com

First published: February 25, 2018, 7:24 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
Bollywood actress Sridevi, star of films like Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Chandni, and Lamhe, widely considered one of Indian cinema’s finest leading ladies, passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai on Saturday. Sridevi, who had been working in the movies for nearly five decades, received six Filmfare Awards over the years, and in 2013 was conferred with the Padma Shri by the Government of India.The actress, who was a favorite with both movie-goers and critics, leaves behind a formidable body of work that includes popular commercial hits and strong performance-driven pictures.
