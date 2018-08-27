RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema

RK Studio is more than just a name. It’s the iconic place where films like Aawaara, Shree 420, Mera Naam Joker and Bobby have been shot. It helped in shaping up India’s popular culture, and now Rishi Kapoor has confirmed that the Kapoor family is ready to sell off this legendary studio. Established by Raj Kapoor in Mumbai’s Chembur area just one year after the independence, the RK Studio was the centre of socially relevant films. Though its first production Aag failed at the box office, it was the beginning of a new era in Indian films. The success of Barsaat in 1949 gave the studio a solid footing. In fact, Barsaat’s poster is also the inspiration of studio’s logo. In years to follow, 18 RK films were shot there. Lately, shooting has become difficult for filmmakers at the RK Studio, mostly because of its location and partly because of other state of the art studios in the vicinity. So, it makes sense when Rishi Kapoor calls it a white elephant. But all said and done, the closing of RK Studio will also mean that the fans wouldn’t be able to witness its fabulous Ganpati Utsav again.​​