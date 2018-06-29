Video Wall

Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far

We are now officially in an election cycle. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls are less than a year away and the ruling BJP is all set to launch yet another campaign blitzkrieg.

First published: June 29, 2018, 9:01 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
We are now officially in an election cycle. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls are less than a year away and the ruling BJP is all set to launch yet another campaign blitzkrieg. But what about its ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh? Well, it turns out they, too, have battle plans drawn out. News18 explains why the big thrust of the RSS's strategy is its focus on Dalits.
