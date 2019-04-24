Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

Robert Downey Jr to Chris Evans | Avengers: Endgame Stars Honored With Handprint Ceremony At TCL Chinese Theatre

Apr 24, 2019 06:23 PM IST India India
Six of the original leads of the "Avengers" film franchise -- Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner -- were honored with a handprint ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles Tuesday (23 APRIL). Entertainment reporter and historian Leonard Maltin hosted the event, coinciding with the upcoming release of "Avengers: Endgame," which filmmakers and stars have said marks the end of Marvel's "Infinity" saga, which started with the 2008 "Iron Man." "Endgame" opens worldwide this weekend​

