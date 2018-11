Robin Hood Movie Review: Disappointing In More Than One Way

Robin Hood, which claims to be the lesser-known story about the good-hearted robber in its very first scene, is an over-dramatic and mostly a drab version of the same old story we have been hearing over the years. The only new thing director Otto Bathurst has tried in this film is archery techniques. Just the action scenes work in this retelling of the heroic rebel Robin Loxley (Taron Egerto) and the tyrant Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn) We are going with 2 out of 5 for this one.