Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?

Dec 31, 2018 05:53 PM IST India India Share

As the year comes to an end, Tennis fans are set to be awarded with a match that is straight out of fantasy. Fans have often wondered about the hypothetical possibility of this match-up as the most coveted players of the games Serena Williams and Roger Federer go head to head in the Hopman Cup. It's the battle of the sexes: the 2019 edition. Federer who is regarded as the greatest player to play the game has 74 titles to his name, and won a record 20 grand slams and is the only player to win 5 consecutive US Open titles. On the other hand, Serena remains the oldest player to win a grand slam title. She’s won 23 grand slam titles in her career, 3 more than Federer… and is the best-equipped female tennis player for such a match-up. She’s without a doubt the best female Tennis player of all-time. Sheer strength and stamina are her strong suites. So would Federer have a hard time dealing with her power serve?

