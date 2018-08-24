Video Wall

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan clinch Gold at Asian Games

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan win Gold in Men’s Doubles Tennis event

News18.com

First published: August 24, 2018, 7:50 PM IST | Updated: 27 mins ago
Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan win Gold in Men’s Doubles Tennis event. This comes after a day where India won no medals.
