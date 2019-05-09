Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’​ At Thrissur Pooram

‘Thechikottukavu Ramachandran,’ a one-eyed elephant was quite a celebrity. However, it was taken out of duty after it killed two persons February. District collector T V Anupama, said a no to the VIP jumbo, polarizing elephant lovers and govt. Elephant owners have threatened not to parade their jumbos at the Pooram. At 10.5 ft, Ramachandran is the tallest domesticated jumbo in the State. Fans started a ‘Save Ramachandran’ campaign and Sangh Parivar outfits pledged support the week-long festival starts on May 13