Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’​ At Thrissur Pooram

May 09, 2019 09:13 PM IST India India
Share

‘Thechikottukavu Ramachandran,’ a one-eyed elephant was quite a celebrity. However, it was taken out of duty after it killed two persons February. District collector T V Anupama, said a no to the VIP jumbo, polarizing elephant lovers and govt. Elephant owners have threatened not to parade their jumbos at the Pooram. At 10.5 ft, Ramachandran is the tallest domesticated jumbo in the State. Fans started a ‘Save Ramachandran’ campaign and Sangh Parivar outfits pledged support the week-long festival starts on May 13

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram