Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review

So what we have here are two of the most talked about motorcycles in the Indian market right now and perhaps of the year. What these are, are the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and we’ve come all the way to California to be one of the first ones in the world to have a go on these motorcycles.



Despite having so many similarities, they are actually quite different in some ways which changes their character altogether.