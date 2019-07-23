Take the pledge to vote

RTI Act: Why Are Activists And Opposition Parties Objecting To RTI Amendment Bill?

Jul 23, 2019 11:41 PM IST India India
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 amid criticism from the opposition and RTI activists which alleged that the bill has been brought to undermine the law. Rejecting the criticism that the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is intended to weaken the Act, the government said the opposition is misguiding the people as the proposed changes are only aimed at streamlining functioning.
Leading RTI activists held a protests march in the capital on Monday and demanded that govt bring the amendment to the public domain for discussion before tabling in the parliament. Opposition parties led by Congress led the charge in Lok Sabha and said that any changes to the law must pass the scrutiny of Parliamentary standing committee.

